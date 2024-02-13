Watchman Group Inc. Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,346,500 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

