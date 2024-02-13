Watchman Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 812,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.