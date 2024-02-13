Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

VCSH traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,812. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

