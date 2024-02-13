Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 821 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.