WBI Investments Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $726.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

