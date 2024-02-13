WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 12,910 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 384.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Trading Up 3.0 %

WSBC opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

