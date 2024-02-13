WBI Investments Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,126,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPA opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.