WBI Investments Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

USB stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

