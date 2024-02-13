WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Up 3.0 %

WSBC stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

