Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $271.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

