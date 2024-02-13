Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
WD-40 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $271.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
WD-40 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.
WD-40 Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Coherent gains from the AI chip boom
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Krispy Kreme stock could take you by surprise this week
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.