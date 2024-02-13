Wealth Alliance Invests $215,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackLine Price Performance
BlackLine stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.00.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Salesforce and MongoDB: 2 must-own tech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.