Wealth Alliance Invests $215,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

