Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

