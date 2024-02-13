Wealth Alliance Sells 614 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

