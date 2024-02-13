Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.