Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):
- 2/5/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %
Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Coherent gains from the AI chip boom
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.