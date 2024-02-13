Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Weis Markets by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

