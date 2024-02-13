Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $118.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.27.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

