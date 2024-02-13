Wells Fargo & Company Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $26.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

