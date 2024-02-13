WEMIX Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00004429 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $796.76 million and $2.30 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 952,462,654 coins and its circulating supply is 360,586,224 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 952,443,814.9195014 with 362,064,523.7929306 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.22821665 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,342,506.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

