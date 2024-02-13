West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$3.58 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at C$105.99 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$119.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.407 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -263.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.