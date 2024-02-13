West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$3.58 per share for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of WFG opened at C$105.99 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$119.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.75 and a beta of 2.02.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.407 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -263.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
