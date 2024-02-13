Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. 171,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,828. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WES shares. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

