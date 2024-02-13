Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

