WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Insider Sells $149,695.00 in Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

