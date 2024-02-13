Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 223,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,074,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $593.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 118,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.