Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th.

Where Food Comes From Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WFCF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.67. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Where Food Comes From worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Stories

