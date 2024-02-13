Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Procore Technologies comprises 0.2% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 321,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,275 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

