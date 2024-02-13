WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 409,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 463,924 shares.The stock last traded at $35.53 and had previously closed at $36.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

