Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,719,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.