Yandex (YNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yandex Price Performance

Yandex stock remained flat at $18.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $11,862,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184,928 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Yandex by 1,262.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

