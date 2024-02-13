Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 12.09%.

Yatra Online Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 63,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,085. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

