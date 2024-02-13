Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

YUM stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,194 shares of company stock worth $2,741,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

