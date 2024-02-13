Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.74 to $5.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.075 billion to $9.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.20 billion.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.06.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.