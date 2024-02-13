ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

