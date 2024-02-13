ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,620,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

