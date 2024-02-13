ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $17.78. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 9,102,459 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 963,194 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,822,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

