ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

