ZoomInfo Technologies’ (ZI) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 9.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 11,620,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 451,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.