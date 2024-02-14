10,500 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in FedEx by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
