125 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

