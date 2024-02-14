1,500 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after acquiring an additional 555,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

