1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

