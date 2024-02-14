3M (NYSE:MMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

3M has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 2.1 %

MMM opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.