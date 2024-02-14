3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $978,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.