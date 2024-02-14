555 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

