Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 102.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.