ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.57

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 311117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

The company has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

