Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,000 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the January 15th total of 362,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

