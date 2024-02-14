Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 81.0% in January

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

ADNWW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

