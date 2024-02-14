Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 81.0% in January

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
ADNWW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Advent Technologies
