Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
