AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Up 101.2% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCO remained flat at $24.38 during trading on Wednesday. 11,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,756. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

