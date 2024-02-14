AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Up 101.2% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of AGNCO remained flat at $24.38 during trading on Wednesday. 11,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,756. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.